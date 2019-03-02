PITTSBURG — After visiting a brewery that made decent beer but had a depressing name, Joel Stewart decided he wanted something more fun for the brewpub he’s building in Pittsburg.

“We live on Lakeside Park and my wife, every morning she’d walk out and there was a fox living on the front porch that would just kind of look at her and be like ‘Hey, what’s up?’” Stewart said. “You know, for about a month straight it just lived on the porch, and so I kind of named it after that, Jolly Fox.”

Stewart has also come up with names for some of the craft beers his establishment at the corner of Euclid and Broadway will start selling after its opening, currently planned for this August, although several others remain be named at this point.

The Jolly Fox Brewery will focus on English, Irish, and Scottish ales, but will also carry pale ales, India pale ales and saisons, as well as some ciders and meads, Stewart said.

While he grew up in Baxter Springs in the days when most people drank the main beers most commonly available, brands like Busch and Miller, in talking to Pittsburg State University students, he found that for many of them the first thing they drank after reaching legal age was craft beer from Boulevard Brewing Company out of Kansas City.

“It’s a totally different market now,” Stewart said.

To cater to the college crowd, Stewart plans to release two beers, Crimson IPA and Gold Ale, “as kind of an ode to PSU.”

Gold Ale will be a “very light, easy drinking, low hop, low alcohol” beer. At the other end of the spectrum, the Jolly Fox will serve an 11 percent alcohol-by-volume Scotch ale, aged in Bourbon barrels for six to eight months, called Northwest Passage.

In between those two extremes will be a variety of brews, from Lucky Streak, “a pale ale that’s going to have some kind of white wine flavor to it,” to a Scottish ale with chocolate notes called King Me, coming in at about five percent ABV.

The Jolly Fox already has significant distribution plans set up, in part through the help of one of Stewart’s two business partners, Ajit “AJ” Nursuriwala, who owns Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom franchises in Joplin, Northwest Arkansas, and Springfield, Missouri. While most craft breweries sell about 75 percent of their product in cans and bottles, and 25 percent in kegs, Stewart said a unique aspect of the Jolly Fox will be that about 90 percent of its beer will be sold in kegs. In Pittsburg, of course, customers will be able to come in and buy a pint, fill a growler, visit the brewery’s tasting room, or its restaurant.

“When you’re sitting down and you’re having a five or six percent beer and you’re having two or three of them, you’ll want something to eat with that,” Stewart said. The Jolly Fox will serve a light menu including items such as fish and chips, burgers, nachos, flatbread pizza, and sandwiches, along with specials once a month or so to provide some variety for regular customers.

There are two basic ways a brewpub can be set up, Stewart said. “You can be food-forward with a little bit of beer,” he said, “or you can be beer-forward with a little bit of food.”

Like his business partner Nursuriwala’s Old Chicago franchises, Stewart said, the Jolly Fox will take the latter approach, focusing on the beer.

There have been some bumps in the road over the last few years as the plans for the Jolly Fox have moved forward. Originally, Stewart and his partners planned to renovate an existing building, but had to abandon that idea. Then there was an issue with the lot where he’s now constructing the brewery having formerly been a gas station, which was luckily able to be solved without completely derailing the project. The Jolly Fox also had its brewery license application delayed by the recent government shutdown.

Stewart is now predicting construction to be completed by July, however, and to be brewing beer and open for business shortly afterwards.

“We’re excited to open up and serve beer,” he said. “The project’s been long and hard, and I’m glad my wife hasn’t strangled me through the whole process, but it’s finishing up now and everything’s going pretty good.”