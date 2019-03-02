CANEY — Girard Trojan Caleb Muia poured in 40 points for the boys team against Caney Valley, and the Trojans needed every point, rallying in the fourth quarter for a 66-55 win.

Caney Valley held a ten-point lead heading into fourth quarter, but the Trojans outscored the home side 25-4 in the last frame.

Friday marked Muia’s career high in points. Girard’s Dillon Collins chipped in 12 points.

Muia scored 16 of his points in the final quarter as Girard pulled away.

The Trojans will take on Baxter Springs on Saturday at 6 p.m. The Lions split the season series with Girard, and the winner of Saturday’s game will earn a berth to the state tournament.

St. Mary’s-Colgan moves to 2A finals

The St. Mary’s-Colgan girls punched their ticket to the 2A Sub-State finals on Friday, defeating Humboldt 43-37.

The Panthers will take on Elk for the 2A Sub-State title on Saturday at 3 p.m. The boys team will take on Yates Center after the girls game.

The championship games will be held at Northeast-Arma.