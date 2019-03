PITTSBURG — The St. Mary’s-Colgan boys’ captured the Class 2A Sub-State championship, knocking off Yates Center 40-32 on Saturday.

Colgan was led by Aaron Higginbotham, who scored 16 points. Teammate Matthew Lomshek chipped in 15, three short of his season average.

In the previous matchup, the Panther girls were defeated in overtime by West Elk, 47-43.

Macy Mcclendon led West Elk with 16, followed by 13 from Megan Mcclendon. Aubri Piccini led the Panthers with 19. Cathy Farmer chipped in 10.