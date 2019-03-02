PITTSBURG — Just like any other group of students the attendees at this year’s special needs prom dressed up in tuxedos and prom dresses Friday.

On Saturday, middle school and high school students in the Southeast Kansas Interlocal program went to their glow-themed prom where they had pizza and cupcakes, danced and played games.

The event was at The Barn At Timber Cove, which the owners allow the students to help clean the barn as payment, Pittsburg High School Special Education Teacher Amber Kloster said.

“It’s a good opportunity for kids to come out and get together and have fun with their families,” Autism Program Teacher Shirley Williams said. “It’s also a good opportunity for families to get to know each other in an environment where people are not going to judge them.”

One of the parents, Helen Patterson agreed with Williams.

“It’s a chance to talk to other parents and what is also cool is it brings the middle school and high school students to the same place, it’s fun,” she said. “It’s also fun to dress up.”

According to Patterson this is technically the third prom her son Dominic has ever been to. A few years ago a student invited all special needs students to her Sweet 16. That event sparked the idea of having a special needs prom.

“I think it is awesome to get them up and give them the experience they wouldn’t have had otherwise,” Mom of two of the prom-goers Kim Ferguson said.

She said not everyone is accepting of families with special needs children, events like the prom makes everyone feel welcomed.

“For people to do something like that, it touches my heart,” Ferguson said.

— Stephanie Potter is a staff writer at the Morning Sun. She can be emailed at spotter@morningsun.net or follow her on Twitter @PittStephP and Instagram @stephanie_morningsun.








