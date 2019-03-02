PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg Boys Basketball team captured the Class 5A Sub-State #3 championship on Saturday, defeating Kansas City-Fl Schlagle 80-59.

Trenton Austin led the Purple Dragons with 27 points, dominating the interior against the Stallions.

“It's a great feeling when you’re out on the court and the offense is firing at all cylinders.” said Austin.

Pittsburg’s Gavyn Elkamil dominated as well, although he did most of his damage behind-the-arc, nailing five three-pointers on his way to 24 points.

“Its a great feeling to win sub-state, but we have to be ready to shift into practice mode on Monday. Our main goal is to win the state championship, so we have to keep going.” said Elkamil.

Javon Grant had a hot day from three-point range as well, knocking down four three-pointers, three of them coming in the opening quarter.

Grant finished the game with 16 points.

“We just came out ready to play from the beginning.” said Grant. “I wanted to start the game out strong, with a lot of energy, because I know that when we are playing with high-energy we are unstoppable.”

The Purple Dragons jumped out on Schlagle early, grabbing a 11-2 lead, paced by consecutive triples by Grant.

The Pittsburg advantage ballooned to 42-23 at halftime, as Schlagle struggled to stay out of foul trouble.

A steady dose of both Elkamail and Austin in the third quarter continued to stretch the lead, with Grant finding Austin for two alley-oop dunks in the third as well.

With the game already decided in the fourth, both teams got the opportunity to give their senior standing ovations late in the game.