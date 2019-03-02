PITTSBURG — Tax law changes will be “impacting every taxpayer” this year, according to the Internal Revenue Service, but may have an even greater impact in Kansas, at least in terms of filing deadlines, as an exemption from the normal earlier deadline is being made available specifically for farmers.

Beginning in tax year 2018 there are now seven income tax brackets that range from 10 to 37 percent, according to a recent IRS press release. Another release from the tax agency on the same day noted that farmers, as well as fishermen, will be eligible for a waiver of a late payment penalty if they file their taxes by the regular April 15 deadline.

“The IRS is providing this relief because, due to certain rule changes, many farmers and fishermen may have difficulty accurately determining their tax liability by the March 1 deadline that usually applies to them” that release notes. “For tax year 2018, an individual who received at least two-thirds of his or her total gross income from farming or fishing during either 2017 or 2018 qualifies as a farmer or fisherman.”

To have their late payment penalty waived, qualifying farmers must attach IRS form 2210-F to their 2018 income tax return. Aside from their name and identifying number, which is typically a social security number, qualifying taxpayers should check the waiver box, Part I, Box A on the form, while leaving the rest blank.

The IRS has also notified the public that the easiest way to check on tax refunds is the “Where’s My Refund?” online tool available on the IRS website, IRS.gov, and through its IRS2Go mobile app.