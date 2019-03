GIRARD — The Girard Trojans boys won the Class 3A Sub-State basketball championship on Saturday, defeating Baxter Springs 55-48. Caleb Muia led the Trojans with 28 points, with 10 of those coming from the charity stripe.

Trey White chipped in 24 points for Baxter Springs.

Girard’s Ryder Worrell scored seven points, and teammate Evan Troike chipped in six.

The win punched Girard’s ticket to the state tournament.