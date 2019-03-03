PITTSBURG — Iowa Central earned the 2019 NJCAA Men’s Indoor Track & Field National Championship on Saturday, led by three first-place finishes.

The Tritons scored 90.5 points to lead the standings.

Barton won the women’s national championship, and finished second in the men’s meet.

Women

Barton scored 119 points over the two-day meet. Saturday marked the Cougars 18th championship.

Debroah Giffard(60-meter), Aquila St. Louis(pentathlon 60-meter hurdles) and T’Nia Riley(200-meter and 4x400 relay) won titles to lead Barton.

New Mexico grabbed second place with 103 points, gaining titles in five field events.

Monique Grant(pentathlon long jump) and Demisha Roswell(60-meter hurdles) led New Mexico.

Highlights

Central Arizona’s Cherisse Murray set a national record in the shot put, at 16.30 meters.

Barton’s relay team earned first place with a time of 3:44.65

St. Louis also medaled in the pentathlon long jump.

South Place finished in third, with Dorcus Ewoi winning their lone event.

Monroe College gained first in the 800-meter, 1000-meter, distance medley and 4x800 relay.

Men

Saturday marked Iowa Central’s third straight national championship, and its sixth since 2011.

Iowa Central’s Courtney Lindsey won the 200-meter dash, and Awet Yohannes captured the 3000-meter run title.

The Tritons also took home first-prize in the distance medley relay.

Miguel Coca, David Dunlap, Thomas Bryant and Yohannes won the medley for the Tritons.

Highlights

Lindsey set the school record in the 60-meter dash and anchored a 4x400-meter relay.

Paradise Valley’s Israel Oloyede broke his NJCAA record in the weight throw.

Oloyede notched 20.89 meters to break his previous record.

Meridian’s Leander Forbes also set a NJCAA record, running a 1:16.86 time in the 600-meter run.

Barton, the team runner-up with 80 points, were led by tiles from Kevin Nedrick(Shot Put), Stephon Torrence(60-meter hurdle) and the 4x400-meter relay.