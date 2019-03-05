GIRARD — Sunday marked the Crawford County 4-H Jr. Leaders Annual Pancake Feed. Although it was a snow-filled morning, 180 individuals came out to the K-State Research and Extension Wildcat District, Girard office to enjoy all you can eat pancakes, home style garlic sausage, eggs, juice and coffee.



On Saturday, STEM and 4-H Youth Development Agent Will Morris, began preparing 150 pounds of homemade sausage with volunteers. Volunteers for the feed ranged from 4-H Jr. Leaders, parents of the individuals and community members.



Aside from sausage making, the volunteers were given tasks such as taking orders, flipping pancakes, scrambling eggs, grilling sausage, and everything in-between.



“The K-State Research and Extension Wildcat District would like to thank you for supporting our Crawford County 4-H Jr. Leaders,” the extension district said in a release. “As a result of your generosity, we are able to continue to grow true leaders in our community.”



