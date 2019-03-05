PITTSBURG — St. Mary's-Colgan volleyball player CJ Stockard signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at Pitt State on Monday at St. Mary's-Colgan high school.

"I grew up in Pittsburg, and my dad use to coach at Pitt State, so I grew up loving the program." said Stockard. "I'm excited for the opportunity, and my goal is to have a positive impact on the program."

In her senior year, Stockard helped St. Mary's-Colgan to an 40-0 regular season and a berth to the 2018 state tournament.

"Last season was definitely my favorite memory from my time at St. Mary's-Colgan. We went undefeated, and it was a great experience to be able to play at state with my sister and the rest of the girls."

Stockard finished the season with multiple accomplishments, including making both the All-CNC and All-KVA teams. CJ led the Panthers with 684 assists in 2018.