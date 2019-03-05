PITTSBURG — The USD 250 Board of Education approved Pittsburg High School Assistant Principal Kelynn K. Heardt as the new principal at PHS.



In January, the current high school principal, Phil Bressler, submitted his resignation, effective at the end of the school year.



Bressler is seeking other opportunities outside the district, USD 250 Superintendent of Schools Rich Proffitt said at the time.



“We are very glad to have Kelynn remain with us in the district next year, but in a different role,” Proffitt said in a release from the school district. “Through the interview process, she rose to the top, proving herself as the candidate that could best lead our high school to even greater success.

“She will continue to be a great asset to Pittsburg High School, USD 250 and the community.”



According to a release, “Heardt’s reputation among her peers is only further solidified by her credentials.”’



According to the release, Heardt is a Pittsburg State University graduate, where she received a bachelor of science in education in communication with an English teaching minor in 2000, and a master’s in educational leadership in 2014.

“Her experience is equally as impressive as the USD Pittsburg High School Assistant Principal from 2016 to present, over sixteen years of teaching experience in local districts #250, Frontenac #249, Baxter Spring #508, as well as numerous honors and recognition over her time in education,” the release said.



According to the release, Heardt was selected from a field of twelve applicants which was then narrowed down to four candidates. A community panel, teacher staff panel and administrative panel interviewed the candidates, as well as touring with student leadership. From the four final candidates, Heardt was selected for the position.



Heardt will assume her new duties effective July 2019.



