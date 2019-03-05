CHEROKEE — The USD 247 District Wellness Team announced that the district has been awarded the Pathways to a Healthy Kansas implementation grant for $10,000.

According to a release from the school district, this grant from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas will provide funding for several projects that will enhance student wellness resources in our district.



“Our district has a long history of pursuing school community wellness,” the district said in a release. “We have been a part of the KSDE Healthy Kansas Schools initiative, using grant money and volunteers to conduct Family Wellness Evenings, purchase staff pedometers, support staff training on wellness, and provide information to our staff about effective wellness practices and instruction for our students.

“The District Wellness Team is comprised of volunteer staff and students who care about our district families’ wellness, and who dedicate their time without pay to meet and work towards the increased health of our communities.”



This grant will help purchase solar lights for around the school track, water fountain refilling stations, rubber flooring for the weight room, a ping pong table, and physical education equipment, the release said.

“We are excited to receive this funding, and appreciate the support from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas,” the district said in the release.



