PITTSBURG — With resumes in hand, Pittsburg State University automotive students visited with automotive leaders from across the United States for the Department of Automotive Technology’s biggest event of the year — Automotive Orientation day.

Over 35 businesses registered for Wednesday’s event, which Automotive Coordinator Scott Norman said the “orientates” the students to the automotive industry.

He said the event includes a panel where students can learn about the industry.

“There are so many pathways they can go into in the automotive industry that they may not have known,” Norman said.

Like many of the students at the event, PSU Automotive Technology sophomore Rodney May visited with a representatives with resume in hand.

“I think it’s great to see the companies visit with students,” he said. “It makes a big impact, you don’t see this everywhere [at other schools].”

Another student, Nazneen, is working on a masters of technology, with an emphasis in automotive technology and she is hoping for an internship which could one day lead to a full-time job.

Similarly, automotive technology student Navit’ Hill, is also looking for an internship.

“This is the biggest event of the year, it’s so important for students,” she said.

Automotive Engineering student Vance Jackson agreed.

“Personally as a student, this is a good event,” he said. “We get to experience we need to get where we want to be, to reach our career goal.

Also during the event, a representative of O’Malley Ford handed over the keys to a previously-owned Ford Focus for use by students in the PSU Automotive Technology Program.

— Stephanie Potter is a staff writer at the Morning Sun. She can be emailed at spotter@morningsun.net or follow her on Twitter @PittStephP and Instagram @stephanie_morningsun.



