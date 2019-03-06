PITTSBURG — Pittsburg Board of Education discussed and took action on the following items on Monday:

USD 250 Board of Education approved Pittsburg High School Assistant Principal Kelynn K. Heardt as the new High School Principal at PHS, effective July 2019.

USD 250 Superintendent of Schools Richard Proffitt introduced to the board the districts new public information officer, Elishia Seals.

Crossland Construction gave the board an update on the bond projects. Pittsburg High School’s new kitchen passed its fire inspection and the wall graphics in the entry will soon be up. Crews are working on the drama and debate areas. Final completion for the high school’s project is set for Aug. 1. Pittsburg Community Middle School’s new gym equipment is on its way. The board made a change order for paint to better suit the district’s colors. The board will take a tour of the project in April.

The board approved a furniture purchase for PHS for $65,990.

New instructional and office supplies were approved for $54,241 for the 2019-2020 school year. Proffitt said he would like the district to continue to work toward being “paperless as we can.” According to a few of the school board members, in the past they would order two “truck loads” and now the district will be ordering “one truckload.”





