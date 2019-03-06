FRONTENAC — Frontenac Board Education discussed and took action on the following items:

USD 249 Superintendent of Schools Rick Simoncic shared with the board who was up for re-election and the deadlines for the upcoming elections. Open seats will include, Mike Bitner, Anthony Menghini, Megan Fry and Seth Nutt. People interested must go to the county courthouse and file for an application, deadline is June 1. The election will be in November. The board approved the purchase of the property at 205 S Cayuga, Frontenac for $20,000 from Mark Dittman, plus $275 closing costs. Adding an elementary librarian position for the 2019-20 school year was approved.





