PITTSBURG — On Wednesday, approximately 50 people gathered outside Gordmans entrance waiting for the new store to open at Meadowbrook Mall.

They were all waiting for the clock to strike 5:30 p.m. for the Gordmans' ribbon cutting with the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce. The store was to open following the ceremony.

Once the gate opened Gordmans' Store Manager Dawn Reed introduced herself and gave a brief speech about the history of the store.

The store is an apparel and home décor retailer. It is one of 38 new Gordmans stores, making a total of 105 Gordmans stores across the United States. Reed said more stores are coming this summer which will make a new total of 141 Gordmans stores.



Reed thanked her store associates for the hours of work they put in towards opening day.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank our store associates for the many long hours they worked to present this wonderful new store to you,” she said. “We appreciate them and their supportive families.”

Pittsburg City Commissioner Dawn McNay welcomed the new store during the ceremony.

“On behalf of the city of Pittsburg we want to welcome you aboard,” she said. “In a city our size, a healthy retail in a mall is just as important as downtown or anywhere else and we want to thank your organization for being part of this great facility.”

During the ribbon cutting, Gordmans also presented a $1,000 check to Pittsburg High School.

“Our philosophy is to give back to the communities where we have stores,” Reed said. “Gordmans has contributed more than $1 million to public school systems throughout the states win which we operate.”

PHS Assistant Principal Kelynn K. Heardt was there to receive the check on behalf of the school.

“Anytime we can partner with any community connection, it’s a positive, not just for the community but for our students,” Heardt said. “Coming her tonight, I look at the work the staff has put their hard work into making this happen it made me proud.”

After the presentations, the gate was finally opened and customers filed into the store.

One of the first customers to start filling their cart was Pittsburg resident Jeri Scholes.

“I’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” she said. “It’s nice to have something like Ross or TJ Maxx.”

Girard resident Jennifer Ange said she’s been waiting for Gordmans to open in southeast Kansas.

“I just love Gordmans,” she said. “I’ve been so excited for it to open.”

