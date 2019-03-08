PITTSBURG — Pittsburg High School senior Madison Nagel is not only top of her class, but she’s a good steward in her community and is the first PHS student to be accepted into the Missouri Southern University Medical School “Yours to Lose Program.”

According to a release, MSSU is in an exclusive partnership with the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, up to 25 Missouri Southern students are admitted to KCU’s new Joplin medical school at the same time they are accepted to MSSU.

“I am beyond proud of Madison and her accomplishments,” Madison’s mother Tammy Nagel said. “She is such a vibrant and driven person, always giving 110 percent in school and to her community.

“The Yours to Lose accelerated program is a perfect fit for her.”

Students earn a baccalaureate degree in biology in three years and must maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at Missouri Southern in order to remain in the Yours to Lose program. According to the release, “the accelerated curriculum at MSSU has been specifically designed to prepare the students for successful transition from MSSU to the KCU Doctor of Osteopathy program,” it said. “The Yours to Lose program allows for a seamless transition into medical school and allows students to forego the Medical College Admission Test (MCAT).”

Madison applied to the program, which included an interview and information about her high school career. She also had to write an essay.

Madison chose to write about homelessness.

“As someone who volunteers at the Lord’s Diner, it’s something I come in contact with on a monthly basis and it’s something I could actually see happening in my own community,” she said.

In addition to the Lord’s Diner, Madison helps with the blood drives at school, and through her school she contacted Crawford County Mental Health and set up a mental health awareness fair for the students at her school.

“I saw a need,” she said. “I noticed a lot of people in my friend group were struggling and I thought, who knows how many people outside of my friend group are struggling,”

What inspired her to serve others was her mother’s volunteer service.

“Growing up and seeing my mom be very dedicated to service and serving others was a huge factor in my love of serving others,” Madison said. “She has raised me — along with my dad of course — to serve others and help as much as you can.”

From 2015 to present, Madison has volunteered in excess of 175 hours. Organizations she volunteered with include: American Cancer Society (Relay for Life); City of Pittsburg; Girard Medical Center; The Lord’s Diner; Wesley House Food Pantry; American Red Cross; Community Blood Center of the Ozarks; KOAM-TV Toy Box; Salvation Army and United Way.

Madison has also been involved in multiple clubs and activities at PHS including: National Honor Society; Key Club; Math Club; Debate; Forensics; Student Government; Scholars Bowl; Science Club; Spanish Club and the Health Occupation Student Association (HOSA).

For the second year in the row she has qualified for the HOSA National Leadership Conference and this year, she’s going to Disney World in Orlando, Florida, for the conference.

She is currently serving as the 2018-2019 Kansas Technology State Association (TSA) State President. Madison is a long-time member of TSA which was one of the first opportunities she had in middle school where she could get involved in student groups.

“It’s really an honor first of all to be the president,” she said. “I’m really enjoying it and I really love the officer team that I am working with.

“We’re just having a really good time and getting stuff done, it’s been amazing.”

Madison has participated in the Girard Medical Center Youth Leadership Program and the Kansas University Women in Healthcare Program.

After taking a summer citizens class Madison earned the United States Army Academic Excellence Award and the United States Army Outstanding Achievement Medallion Award.

Along with her community service, Madison is ranked at the top of her class of 198 students.

“It’s really, really nice, because I know that I’ve worked so hard taking all of these AP and honors classes that can boost your GPA,” she said. “It means a lot that all of the hard work has paid off.”

Her favorite topics to study are math and science, but serving others has been the primary motivator for going into the medical field.

“I think it all goes back to loving to serve others,” she said.

She’s not 100 percent sure what area in medicine she plans to go into, so far, family practice is the plan.

“I am planning on staying in the area to give back to the community since they have given so much to me,” Madison said.

— Stephanie Potter is a staff writer at the Morning Sun. She can be emailed at spotter@morningsun.net or follow her on Twitter @PittStephP and Instagram @stephanie_morningsun.





