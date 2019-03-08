EMPORIA — The Pittsburg Purple Dragons were defeated by Andover Central 78-61 in their first round matchup of the 5A Boys State Tournament. Javon Grant notched 18 points for Pittsburg. Gavyn Elkamil chipped in 14 points.

The Jaguars were led by Xavier Bell, Easton Leedom and Braden Belt. The three upperclassmen combined to score 67 points.

Bell scored 28 points with 10 rebounds and six assists. Leedom had 10 rebounds and eight assists to go with 18 points.

Belt scored 22 points.

Pittsburg finishes the year 18-4.