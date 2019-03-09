PITTSBURG — In a competition that came down to the last event and a single point, the Ashland University captured the NCAA Division II Men's Indoor National Championship on Saturday at the Robert W. Plaster Center on Saturday.

Ashland gained the crown after coming in fifth in the men’s 4x400 meter relay. Ashland finished with 38 points. Adams State came in second with 37.

The Adams State women coasted to the women’s championship.

The Pitt State women, led by a national championship by Haven Lander(pole vault) and Trace Mosby(national runner-up in the women’s pentathlon) finished in sixth place in the women standings.

Pittsburg State’s Kai Miller, along with Colorado School of Mines Nolan Ellis, finished in a tie for second to Central Missouri’s Vincent Hobbie in the men’s pole vault.

Miller broke his own Pittsburg State school men’s pole vault record with a clearance of 17-7.

Also for Pittsburg State, Brianna Cooks finished in eighth-place in the women’s weight throw(62-3.75).

Three members of the Ashland team finished in the top-five of the men’s weight throw

Adams State senior Sydney Gidabuday won the men’s 5,000 meters with a time of 13:46.34.

Colorado State University-Pueblo captured the distance medley relay crown.

Lauren Fairchild gave CSU-Pueblo another national championship, capturing the women’s long jump.

Caroline Kurgat(Alaska Anchorage’s Caroline Kurgat won the women’s 5,000 meters.