PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State Men Track & Field team slotted in 15th place at the 2019 NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships held at the Robert W. Plaster Center in Pittsburg. The Pitt State women are in a tie for 21st place heading into the last day of the event.

Pittsburg State’s Kai Miller, along with Colorado School of Mines Nolan Ellis, finished in a tie for second to Central Missouri’s Vincent Hobbie in the men’s pole vault.

Miller broke his own Pittsburg State school men’s pole vault record with a clearance of 17-7.

Also for Pittsburg State, Brianna Cooks finished in eighth-place in the women’s weight throw(62-3.75).

The Ashland University men ended Friday in first place of the men standings, scoring 24 points.

The Grand Valley State women finished in first place of the women’s standings with a team score of 21 points.

Highlights

Three members of the Ashland team finished in the top-five of the men’s weight throw

Adams State senior Sydney Gidabuday won the men’s 5,000 meters with a time of 13:46.34.

Colorado State University-Pueblo captured the distance medley relay crown.

Lauren Fairchild gave CSU-Pueblo another national championship, capturing the women’s long jump.

Caroline Kurgat(Alaska Anchorage’s Caroline Kurgat won the women’s 5,000 meters.