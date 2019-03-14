PITTSBURG — The Southeast Kansas Education Service Center at Greenbush has offered ropes courses for decades, but their availability has been limited due to seasonal bad weather.

Starting Saturday, however, team-building exercises at Greenbush, including high and low ropes elements, will be accessible year-round with the opening of the center’s new FlexPlex, short for Flexible Complex.

The FlexPlex, converted from a former warehouse, will also feature a 25-foot climbing wall available to grades three and up. Although free tickets to the facility’s March 16 grand opening went quickly and are no longer available, and the FlexPlex will be primarily for use by students in the schools served by Greenbush, it will also soon be available for booking by private parties, sports teams, and for events such as corporate retreats and weddings.

Two activities planned for the new facility at Greenbush include the “marionette climb” and

crate stacking. “In the marionette climb, a climber hoists themselves upward by putting their foot into an ever-higher series of looped ropes,” according to a January article in the official Greenbush community newsletter.

In the crate stacking activity, a climber and supporting team work together to stack milk crates as they simultaneously climb the structure they are building.

"You’re climbing on your own ability, but the team is handing you the crates and working with you,” Amie Beggs, team-building and leadership coordinator at Greenbush told the newsletter. “Eventually you're 20 feet in the air climbing around on these crates."