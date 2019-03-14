PITTSBURG — 15-year-old Callysta Smith of Pittsburg, missing since March 4, has been located by authorities, according to the Pittsburg Police Department.

On Wednesday, March 13, at approximately 11:30 p.m. PPD was notified by authorities in Jasper County, Missouri that Smith, a type 1 diabetic who left her residence without her medication, had been found at a Jasper County residence and taken into custody of juvenile authorities before being released to the custody of her parent.

“The police department would like to thank our community for providing tips and information concerning this ongoing investigation, and we are certainly grateful Ms. Smith has been found and returned safely to her home,” according to a department press release. “The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the resolution of this situation is continuing.”