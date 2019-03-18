GIRARD — In light of Spring Cleaning, the Girard High School Future Business Leaders of America Chapter is hosting a community wide garage sale Saturday, March 30.

The event will be from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Girard High School gym.

People can reserve an eight foot table or an eight foot space, for large items such as furniture, starting at $15 for one table and an additional $5 for every table added.

Contact FBLA advisor Beth Wilson at bwilson@girard248.org or 620-724-3380 to reserve a spot.

FBLA members will be available the evening of Friday, March 29 and morning of Saturday, March 30 to assist in setting up.

There will also be a FBLA Bake Sale taking place during the time of the garage sale in gym as well as refreshments being served.



