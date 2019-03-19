PITTSBURG — Pittsburg Police Department has arrest warrants out for two suspects after an alleged aggravated burglary on March 11.

According to a release from the Pittsburg Police Department, at approximately 5 a.m. on March 11, four suspects, armed with firearms, forced their way into a residence, located at 1405 N. Joplin Street, in Pittsburg. While inside the residence, the four suspects subdued three occupants, physically injuring one of them in the process, the release said.

According to the release, the suspects allegedly forced the occupants to sit in one room of the home, while they rummaged through the residence looking for valuables. The suspects allegedly stole an undisclosed amount cash money, firearms and other valuables from inside the home. The suspects allegedly threatened the victims with physical harm prior to leaving the residence.

Investigation by the Pittsburg Police Department quickly led to the identification of the four suspects as 18-year old Kylee Shane Beachner, of Galesburg, 20-year-old Malik Monta Robinson, of Parsons, 22-year-old Daelon Lee Hendricks, of Parsons, and 18 year-old Jeremy Stringfellow, also of Parsons.

On March 12, Pittsburg investigators traveled to Parsons, and with the assistance of the Parsons Police Department, were able to apprehend Malik Robinson without incident. Robinson was transported by investigators to the Crawford County Jail, where he was booked for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, aggravated burglary, and felony theft. Robinson is currently being held in on $150,000 bond.

On March 14, Pittsburg investigators arrested Kylee Shane Beachner at the Pittsburg Police Department, where she voluntarily came in for questioning. She was transported to the Crawford County Jail where she was booked for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated intimidation of a victim and felony theft. Beachner is also currently being held on $150,000 bond.

Arrest warrants have now been issued for Jeremy Stringfellow and Daelon Hendricks, the remaining two suspects connected to this investigation who are still at large. Stringfellow is described as a black, male; 6'1" / 140 pounds; with black hair and brown eyes; who resides in Parsons. Hendricks is described as a white, male; 5'11" / 120 pounds; with brown hair and hazel eyes; who also resides in Parsons.

According to the release, Jeremy Stringfellow and Daelon Hendricks are considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached by anyone. If located, please contact the local law enforcement agency immediately.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or to the whereabouts of Hendricks and/or Stringfellow, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at its tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.



