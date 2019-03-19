PITTSBURG — Three Pittsburg residents were arrested after a narcotics search warrant was served.

On Monday morning at approximately 8:50 a.m., Pittsburg Police Department Law Enforcement Officers served a search warrant at a residence located at 513 E. 10th St., in Pittsburg.

According to a release from the police department, the search warrant pertained to the possession of illegal drugs out of this location. During the search, several items believed to be methamphetamine, marijuana and related drug paraphernalia were located, the release said.

According to the release, 36 year old Daniel L. Hall, of Pittsburg, 52 year old Dawn M. Schall, of Pittsburg, and 31 year old Elyse K. Rodaway, also of Pittsburg, were taken into custody without incident and were transported to the jail at the Crawford County Sheriff's Office for booking.

Hall was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia. Hall is being held in lieu of a $3,000 bond.

Schall was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia. Schall is being held in lieu of a

$3,000.

Rodaway was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia and misdemeanor child endangerment. Rodaway is being held in lieu of a $3,000 bond.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at its automated tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.



