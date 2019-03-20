PITTSBURG — In the United States, 1.5 million people have been trained to help individuals who are dealing with a mental health issue.

Crawford County Mental Health is encouraging people to be part of that number through Youth Mental Health First Aid certification.

According to a 2016 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report, for people aged 10-25 suicide is the second leading cause of death.

The course is open to people 18 or older and it will provide a 5-step action plan to offer initial help to people with the signs and symptoms of a mental illness or in a crisis, and connect them with the appropriate professional, peer, social, or self-help care, Crawford County Mental Health Clinical Director Amy Glines said.

Glines said anyone is welcome to take the 8-Hour Youth Mental Health First Aid Course — first responders, students, teachers, leaders of faith communities, human resources professionals, and caring citizens.

The certification course will be from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on March 28 at Crawford County Mental Health Center, 3101 N. Michigan, Pittsburg. Glines said people are encouraged to enroll by Tuesday.

People can contact Glines for more information or to register at aglines@cmhccc.org or 620-231-5130. People can also register online at www.crawfordmentalhealth.org. The course costs $25.

There will be another certification focusing on the adult population in the summer. People may contact Glines for more information.