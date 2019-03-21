PITTSBURG — On Tuesday, Safehouse Crisis Center not only hosted their annual Bags to Riches Extravaganza, but it also celebrated 40 years of serving survivors of domestic violence.

One of the original Safehouse board of directors members, Peggy Bennett, shared with everyone at the event about the very first domestic violence shelter.

Bennett said it was in her Women’s Studies class where she began her involvement with the shelter. At that time there wasn’t necessarily a place for victims to go. Volunteers would open their homes for people who needed a place to stay.

“I already knew how desperate people were, they had children with no place to go … Volunteers have been so important to this organization, as time went on more staff and living conditions improved,” Bennett said.



The first shelter was located in a building catty-cornered to the police department up over a law office, where there was no kitchen, no bathtub and no rooms, Bennett said.

“There were two rooms with a door, one was for the bathroom which had a stool and a sink,” she said. “The other was for if they were interviewing somebody and to keep it private, it was a closet.”

Quilts and sheets were strung up to divide the main room into three to four spaces.

“The beds and sheets were donated, people were so grateful for a place,” Bennett said. “We spent two years getting to that point.

“We actually started in ‘77, but our first shelter was there.”

Bennett had the opportunity to tour the new Safehouse shelter that opened last year.

“The new shelter was like a castle compared to what we started in,” she said. “It was unbelievable.”

Safehouse Crisis Center executive director Rebecca Brubaker said this year’s Bags to Riches event had the biggest turnout the organization had in the eight years it’s been put on.

“We are amazed at the support of the community,” she said.

Brubaker said several guests at the event said it is the one day a year they can leave their kids at home to hang out with their friends and buy a purse.

The guests had over 100 new and gently used designer purses to choose from. The money from the auctions go towards extra expenses the shelter may encounter — including repairs and supplies.

“It’s just really exciting to see the family and community support our work,” Brubaker said. “The work we do every day is very demanding at times, it is refreshing to have a night out and to have the support and energy from the community. It really feels good.”

