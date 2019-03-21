PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg Police Department has selected Tim Tompkins to become the next Deputy Chief of Police. Tompkins was promoted from Lieutenant to the rank of Major, Deputy Chief of Administration, on Wednesday.

“Tim’s extensive law enforcement training and many years of experience with the Pittsburg Police Department make him an excellent choice for this position,” Police Chief Brent Narges said in a release from the police department. “His dedication to the Pittsburg community is evident in his efforts to establish the D.A.R.E. program, assist in creating our Family Response Advocacy program, and expand our department’s community policing efforts.”

According to a release, Major Tompkins began his career with the Pittsburg Police Department in 1985, and has served in many positions; including Reserve Officer, Police Officer, Police Sergeant, Police Lieutenant and most recently, Lieutenant of Administrative Services. Tompkins has also served as a volunteer firefighter for the City of Frontenac since 2002.



