PITTSBURG — A Pittsburg man is facing kidnapping charges following a Thursday night incident which required the use of the Pittsburg Police Department Special Response Team.

According to a release from the PPD, at about 6:20 p.m., Thursday, o were called to the area near a residence in the 1000 block of South Walnut Street.

The caller told PPD female had come to his residence claiming to have been held against her will and assaulted by a suspect living next door.

The alleged victim was able to escape the residence and summon help from the neighbor. Officers responded to the residence where they contacted the alleged victim and had Crawford County EMS respond. The alleged victim declined EMS assistance, but did seek attention on her own at Ascension Via-Christi hospital for her injuries.

The responding officers then went next door to the suspect's residence and attempted to make contact, however, the suspect would not answer the door. Due to the nature of the incident and the actions of the suspect — identified as Joseph Levi McClure, 28, of Pittsburg — the police department activated its Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiation team.

As the teams were assembling, PPD obtained a search warrant for the residence based on information received from the alleged victim.

Once the teams were on scene, efforts to reach McClure by phone and through family members were unsuccessful. The Special Response Team then deployed, making forcible entry into the residence at approximately 9:30 p.m. McClure was located hiding within the residence and taken into custody without further incident.

McClure was transported to the Crawford County Jail where he was booked in on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, kidnapping, criminal threat and battery. He is being held on $50,000 bond.

McClure was arrested earlier this month on charges of misdemeanor obstruction, battery on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and assault of a law enforcement officer. He also has a February arrest for battery of a law enforcement officer.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other incidents, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or on our tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.