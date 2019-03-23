1. The Crawford County Commission met, approved the consent agenda, and signed motions from the previous meeting.

2. The commission heard a presentation from George Dockery, area engineer with the Kansas Department of Transportation, regarding the 69 Highway Project and a county sewer district in the Franklin area.

3. Chris Bohrer of Wood Dulohery Insurance did not attend the commission meeting to give a scheduled presentation on the topic of cyber insurance.

4. Commissioner Jeremy Johnson brought up the topic of the county working with the city of Pittsburg on a development plan, and the commissioners briefly discussed setting up a future work session about it. Johnson also requested a 15-minute executive session for the end of the meeting under attorney-client privilege. Later in the meeting County Counselor Jim Emerson also requested an executive session to discuss matters related to non-elected personnel.

5. The commission briefly discussed the topics of a future work session to sign bills and payroll vouchers, and asphalt bids for the City of Pittsburg and Crawford County. Commissioner Tom Moody also read announcements of an upcoming demonstration of election equipment by Henry M. Adkins and Son Inc., and Pittsburg’s State of the City Luncheon scheduled for April 4.