GIRARD — There’s a new sheriff in Crawford County.

Following the retirement of Sheriff Dan Peak, the Crawford County Democratic Party unanimously approved the appointment of CRSO Captain Danny Smith by precinct vote unanimously on Sunday.

The vote has been sent to Topeka where if the selection is approved, Smith will officially become the new Crawford County Sheriff. The approval is expected within two weeks.

Smith will replace Peak, who nominated Smith for the position.

Peak announced his retirement in a press release on July 6, 2018.

Peak was with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office for 30 years. He served as the undersheriff for Sandy Horton before being elected Sheriff in 2012. Undersheriff Steve Geier, who will follow Peak into retirement, has been with the department for 33 years.

Following his retirement Peak went to work for Watco, in Pittsburg.

Smith has worked for the Sheriff’s Department for 24 years, beginning his career as a dispatcher. Three and a half years later, Smith was promoted to the position of deputy.

While working as a dispatcher, Smith volunteered in the department’s reserve program where he would ride around with deputies.

“I would ride with the deputies and get some reserve time, which was beneficial because I got to learn more about the county,” he said.

Smith was on patrol for 11 years, and was promoted to lieutenant in 2009. When Peak took over as sheriff Smith was promoted to captain.

“I’ve always had an interest in law enforcement,” Smith said. “I like the positive impact you could have for people, from changing a tire on the side of the road to getting snakes out of people 's houses.

“There’s a whole variety of things we get to do, it’s not all about criminals, it’s truly a public service.”

For Smith, no two days are really the same.

“It’s something I’ve enjoyed and continue to enjoy as I moved through the patrol part to the administrative part of it,” he said.

