PITTSBURG— Pittsburg State University had approximately 900 students visit on Tuesday for Rumble in the Jungle.

Last year there were 416 students.

“These are historical numbers, we are very excited,” PSU President Steve Scott said.

Rumble in the Jungle is an annual event which allows high school students to tour the university.

What’s different from last year is that the event is on a weekday, rather than the weekend.

According to a release from the university, the change has enabled schools “from as far away as Wichita, Kansas City, and Springfield, Missouri, to send busloads of students, teachers, and guidance counselors, and enabling families whose spring weekends are busy with athletics, arts, and other activities to attend.”

Moving the event has allowed students to take a field trip during the school week and they don’t have to give up weekend activities.

The students also had the opportunity to see PSU students go from class to class as they toured the facility — a real-life look for prospective students, according to Scott Donaldson, director of the Office of Admission.

“What’s fun about today is that is that it’s on a Tuesday and we have students everywhere, you're visiting and seeing PittState students busy and going through campus,” Donaldson told the students during the introduction to the event.

The change of day has also caused a change in location. Instead of meeting in the Jack H. Overman Student Center, all 900 students filled the seats at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts.

It also panned out well for faculty, according to the Family and Consumer Sciences Coordinator Sheila Cook who was able to visit with students in between teaching classes at a booth among other departments for the event.

“I love it, I think it’s a great opportunity for them to come to our campus and get a feel for what PittState is all about,” she said.

Two Hillcrest High School students from Springfield, Missouri, senior Aniyah Smith and junior Tyshira Love, said they came to the event as part of a field trip.

“I think it is pretty cool,” Aniyah said. “It’s nice to see what the university is all about and what it will be like.”

