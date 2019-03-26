CHEROKEE — Nick Hansen was approved as Southeast Junior High School Principal by the USD 247 Board of Education on March 22 during a special board meeting.

Hansen will replace the current principal, Joe Martin, who submitted his resignation during the district's February board meeting. Hansen will start as the new principal will begin his new position at the end of the school year.

Martin became principal seven years ago, but he wasn’t new to education. Martin has been in education for 40 years, and a principal for 30 of those years.

“After doing this for 30 years, I decided it was a pretty good time to take a little break and find out what else I want to do,” he said. “Time wise — it’s a pretty demanding occupation — I’d like to take time for myself and travel with my wife.”

What inspired Martin to go into education was his father.

“I saw the good things he was doing,” he said.

Although Martin started out in businesses, he eventually found his path in education beginning with coaching and teaching. Martin started his career at Pittsburg High School in 1979 where he also coached football, wrestling and track. He stayed there for 10 years.

Martin then moved to Frontenac School District, where he spent another 10 years in education.

After working at a school district in Missouri, Martin then applied USD 247.

“I’ve worked for four districts where I’ve been surrounded by good people out there, there are good quality people in education and I’m proud to know most of them,” he said.

USD 247 Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brad Miner praised Martin for his service to the school district.

“He’s done an excellent job and he’s going to be missed greatly,” Miner said. “We’ve been very fortunate to him.”



About Hansen

Hansen has served as a social studies teacher at Mulvane High School for seven years. He is also a member of the district’s Building Leadership and District Leadership teams.

Hansen also has coached middle school track and high school cross country.

According to a release, Hansen graduated from Pittsburg State University in 2009 with a bachelors of science in education and history-government. He will complete his Educational Leadership in spring.

At PSU Hansen was a member of the Cross Country and Track and Field Teams.

According to Miner, there were several applications for the position and four were selected for interviews. Each candidate's visit to Southeast included a tour of the district, participation in an informal meet and greet with SJHS staff, completion of an interview process with SJHS staff, and ended with an interview with district administration and board members.

"We are very excited to have Mr. Hansen come on board,” Miner said. “He is very professional and brings a lot of positives to the position.

“He was a standout in the interview process and comes with exceptional references."

According to a release, Hansen has been married to his wife Jenn for five years and they have two young boys — three-year-old Hunter and sixth month old Cannon. Jenn is originally from Frontenac and they are very much looking forward to returning to Southeast Kansas and raising their family here.

"I am very excited to join the Southeast family and working to provide a learning environment that prepares students for life-long success,” Hansen said.

