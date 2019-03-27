1. Pete Mayo, manager of ministry formation at Ascension Via Christi Health, led an opening prayer during the public input period of the meeting following the flag salute.

2. Pittsburg resident Cheryl Brooks spoke during the public input period, saying funds approved at the March 19 city commission meeting to pay for concrete roads as part of the Silverback Landing housing development project, including money from the city’s Revolving Loan Fund and street sales tax, were awarded improperly.

3. The commission voted unanimously to approve the consent agenda.

4. City Commissioner Chuck Munsell asked if City Attorney Henry Menghini would have a response to Cheryl Brooks’s comments by the next commission meeting. Menghini said he could tell the commissioners the only thing they voted on at the previous meeting was Revolving Loan Fund funding for the Silverback Landing project. Asked by City Commissioner Sarah Chenoweth to clarify that he was saying the commission had voted only on RLF funds and not spending street sales tax money on the project, Menghini responded that this was correct.

5. The commission voted unanimously to adjourn the meeting, which had lasted a total of less than seven minutes, including the public comment period.