PITTSBURG — A Pittsburg man wanted for a no-bond felony warrant out of Barton County Missouri was arrested with the help of the Pittsburg Police Department Special Response Team Tuesday afternoon.

According to a PPD release, on Tuesday, PPD officers were checking the area of 514 East Jefferson Street for a stolen vehicle from another jurisdiction. The vehicle was located behind the residence and officers allegedly observed the male suspect looking out from inside the residence. The suspect, Richard Wayne McDonald, 31, was known to have the no-bond warrant and had been classified as armed and dangerous, the release said.

After attempts to make contact with McDonald were unsuccessful, the police department obtained a search warrant for the residence and the PPD Special Response Team was deployed. McDonald was taken into custody without further incident.

The stolen vehicle out of Joplin was recovered as well as numerous other tools which were allegedly stolen in Frontenac.

McDonald was transported to the Crawford County Jail where he was booked in on the out of state no bond warrant, as well as charges of felony possession of stolen property, misdemeanor possession of stolen property, interference with a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700, or at the tip line, (620) 231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.