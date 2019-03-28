PITTSBURG -- A Pittsburg man has been arrested on child sex charges, stemming from a February incident.

According to a release from the Pittsburg Police Department, on Feb. 3, PPD received a report concerning inappropriate communications and the sharing of a nude digital photograph between a 14-year-old female and an adult male.

Investigators followed up on this incident and allegedly located evidence verifying this contact occurred, and on Wednesday afternoon made a probable cause arrest on the suspect, identified as Khaymen A. Holt, 24, of Pittsburg.

Investigators determined the suspect and victim knew each other, and that this was allegedly a targeted solicitation and not a random incident. Holt was arrested on one count of felony sexual exploitation of a child less than 18 years of age and one count of felony electronic solicitation of a child between 14 and 16 years of age. Holt was taken into custody without incident and was taken to the Crawford County Jail.

Holt was released on $50,000 bond.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700, or at the automated tip line, (620) 231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.