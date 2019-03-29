ARMA — The third annual Miners Hall Museum Pancake ‘Madness’ Fest will be from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on April 7 at the Northeast High School Cafeteria, located at 1003 E. South Street, Arma. There will be a chance to win an autographed KU Men’s Team Basketball or Bruce Weber Autographed K-State Basketball.

The event costs $5 for adults and $3 for children 10 years old and under. Raffle tickets cost $1 each, 6 for $5 and 25 for $20.

The drawing will be at 1 p.m. on April 7 at the Pancake Feast. Winner does not have to be present. All proceeds benefit Miners Hall Museum.



Tickets for pancake feast or raffle are available at Miners Hall Museum, 701 S. Broadway, Franklin, from any board member and at the door.



People who are unable to attend but would like to donate are welcomed at any time for any amount, a release said. Donations can be sent directly to the museum at Miners Hall Museum, 701 S. Broadway, Franklin, KS 66735”.



