PITTSBURG — St. Mary’s-Colgan player Mac Biggs accounted for four of the Panthers five runs in Thursday’s boys varsity tilt versus Liberal, knocking in a walk-off RBI single in the ninth inning to lead Colgan to a 5-4 win.

Biggs belted two home runs in the game. His solo-shot to left field put the Panthers up 1-0 in the second inning.

Matthew Lomshek expanded the lead in the next inning, hitting an RBI double to left field, driving in Gianni Piccini.

Liberal tallied runs in both the fifth and seventh frames to knot the score at 2-2.

The Bulldogs tallied two runs in the eighth inning to grab a 4-2 advantage.

Bigg responded big for the Panthers once again in their half of the eighth, slamming a two-run home run to tie the game once again at 4-4.

Parker Wydick opened the bottom of the ninth with a single, and Kannon Keller’s sacrifice bunt moved courtesy runner Kadan Vogel to scoring position.

Biggs’ fourth hit was the game-winning play, on a line-drive to center field.

Softball notches 34 runs in doubleheader

The Panthers softball team needed only eight total innings to score 34 runs, winning both games of their doubleheader against Liberal 17-2.

In the opening game, Delaney Cedeno finished 3-for-3, with three RBIs and two runs. Ashley Marietta and Sophia Piccini also belted three RBIs.

Colgan jumped out to a 4-1 lead after the first inning, with Liberal cutting the lead to two runs in the second frame.

The Panthers concluded the game with five runs in the third and eight runs in the fourth to seal the victory.

In Thursday’s nightcap, the Panthers pounced to a 5-0 lead after one inning, before scoring five runs in the third inning and seven in the fourth.

Olivia Brynds led Colgan in game two, finishing 1-for-3 at the plate with four RBIs.

Pittsburg baseball races past Chanute

CHANUTE — On the road, the Pittsburg boys varsity baseball team defeated the Chanute Blue Comets 11-0 on Thursday.

Caden Bressler led the Purple Dragons with four RBIs.

The Purple Dragon softball team fell to Chanute 7-6.

Pittsburg jumped out to a 6-1 lead, but Chanute responded with six runs in the final two innings.

Jata Beckley led Pittsburg with three hits and an RBI.