PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg Family YMCA is saluting local first responders through its “Salute to Services YMCA 5K Run.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit the YMCA, Pittsburg Police Department, Pittsburg Fire Department and the National Guard.

“We wanted to give back,” Chris Bearden, YMCA youth sports director said adding that they YMCA wants to recognizes what the responders to for the community.

Bearden said the YMCA wanted to bring back the 5K event from the past and plan to continue to select organizations and causes which could use recognition or support. It also serves as an opportunity to get people out and moving, Bearden said.

The event is open to people of all ages and abilities.

Registration is open for the event and it costs $30, including a shirt for the race. People can register at the front desk at the YMCA or online at www.pittsburgymca.com. Registration is at 7 a.m. and the race will begin at 8 a.m. on April 6, at the YMCA.

This event falls on the same day as the annual Easter Egg Hunt at Lincoln Park and the Don Gutteridge Sports Complex, sponsored by the YMCA, McDonalds and Pittsburg Area Young Professionals and hosted by Pittsburg Parks & Recreation.

The Easter egg hunt is free to the public and open to children up to nine years.

The hunt begins at 11 a.m. All age groups participate at the same time, and people are encouraged to plan accordingly and bring family members and friends along to help with families that have multiple children:

Special Needs: Ted Carnino Field

0-2 years: Cheryl Stice Ball Field

3-5 years: Bill Russell Ball Field

6-7 years: JJ Richards Band Dome

8-9 years: West of JJ Richards Band Dome

