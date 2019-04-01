PITTSBURG — April is Child Abuse Prevention month.

According to the Children’s Advocacy Center, child sexual abuse happens more than people may know, one in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually assulted before the age of 18.

Most children are abused by someone they know — and often trust — according to CAC. At the Children's Advocacy Center, in Pittsburg, 100 percent of the children served in 2013, 2014, and 2015 knew their alleged offenders.

“‘Stranger danger’ is not the most pressing concern when it comes to sexual assault of children,” the CAC says on its website.

Children of all ages are sexually abused, according to the CAC website. Nationally, the average age of sexual abuse victim is nine years old. At CAC in Pittsburg, 37 percent of the children it serves are between zero and six years old, 36 percent of children are between seven and 12 years old, and 27 percent are between the ages of 13 and 18.

According to CAC, “false reports of sexual abuse by children are rare.” It is estimated that only 4 to 8 percent of child sexual abuse reports are fabricated.

“Most of the fabricated reports are made by adults involved in child custody disputes or by adolescents,” its website said.

This year, CAC will celebrate its third annual Blue Jean Ball to benefit its organization. The CAC delivers personal interviews and child advocacy services Crawford County and partners in Labette and Cherokee Counties.

“We do not charge our victims at all for any services, so we rely on grants,” Executive Director Whitney Lovell said. “Grants are very restricted, we rely on community support and fundraising efforts.”

Money raised will help fund advocacy service, forensic interviews and facility bills.

The Blue Jean Ball is a casual night to come out and support the center. There will be BBQ dinner served, silent and live auctions, raffles, line dancing and drinks.

People can purchase tickets by calling CAC at 620-235-0067. Tickets cost $35 per ticket. The event will be on April 12. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. at the Carbon Creek Event and Venue.

— Stephanie Potter is a staff writer at the Morning Sun.






