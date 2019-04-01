PITTSBURG — Thanks to Hearts and Hammers and Pittsburg State University students, one Pittsburg resident, Sue Moore, will more easily be able to travel in and out of her home with her new ramp.

Every year Hearts and Hammers help area residents who need repairs to their homes.

Hearts and Hammers was at the top of the project list for Dallas Jones and Brandon Huppert, seniors in construction management.

“I put Hearts and Hammers first because I definitely want to give back to the community that has given so much to me,” Jones said. “I’m originally from Colorado, but Pittsburg, Kansas has welcomed me with their college and accepted me as a Kansan.”

Jones, Huppert and their classmates are helping Hearts and Hammers with various aspects of repairing the homes including where the volunteers will go.

The students are helping make repairs at several homes, including Moore’s new ramp. They are welcoming volunteers to join in to help make the repairs.

People may contact Hearts and Hammers board member Joe Burress at 620-249-0598 for more information.

“The program [PSU construction management] is what is so nice having them do their senior project and utilizing that to help Hearts and Hammers as a volunteer, it takes a load of me,” Burress said.

— Stephanie Potter is a staff writer at the Morning Sun.




