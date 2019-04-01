PITTSBURG — The SEKs brightest stars were on display at Pittsburg State University on Sunday, with teammates finding themselves pitted against each other, as well as a few seniors performing in their final prep action.

“It’s definitely crazy how fast the time goes” said Pittsburg’s Jerek Butcher. “That’s why I tell the young guys to cherish every moment.”

Butcher teamed up with Girard’s Caleb Muia to help lead Team Radio over Team TV 126-117.

Muia notched 26 points to lead Team Radio in scoring.

“I’ve played with a lot of these guys before, and it's fun every time I get the opportunity.” said Muia

Chanute’s Nate Audiss and Baxter Springs Trey White added in 21 points each. Butcher finished with 12 points.

Pittsburg’s Trenton Austin led Team TV with 28 points. St. Mary’s-Colgan forward Aaron Higginbotham and Pittsburg’s Brett Weimers scored 16 for Team TV. Evan Troike notched 15 points.

The boys game was fast-paced from the onset. Compared to last year’s game that displayed a barrage of three-pointers, this was the year of the slam dunk.

Both teams traded dunks throughout the game, with Tucker Graves hammering home a posterizing-slam midway in the first half to electrify the crowd.

Taylor leads Team TV to win

Parsons Nena Taylor scored 21 points to capture MVP and lead Team TV to a 75-72 win in the girls game. Colgan’s Cathy Farmer and Girard’s Gabbi Sands added in 10 points each.

“Its an awesome feeling participating in this event.” said Farmer. “ Me and some of the other girls were just joking that we should get together and do this again next week.”

Colgan teammates Aubri Piccini and Kate Radell got the opportunity to share the court again for Team TV.

Piccini chipped in 11 points and Radell added in 5.

Muia captures slam dunk crown

Muia earned the slam dunk trophy, outlasting Graves, Higginbotham, Austin, and Parsons Davonte Yates.

Audiss won the boys three-point contest, knocking down 14 threes. Butcher and White came in a tie for second with 12.

Columbus Titan Macy Gray made nine threes to capture the girls three-point crown, making nine three-pointers to top Chanute’s Shayla Bogel’s eight.