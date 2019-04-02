1. The council approved the consent agenda, an insurance policy renewal from Ryan Insurance for the City of Frontenac, and the writing off of old checks to return funds to the city.

2. A scheduled motion to approve the Public Safety Director’s recommendation for purchasing a patrol vehicle did not come up for a vote. The city council did not have all the necessary information, including the price of the vehicle, according to City Clerk Terri Kutz.

3. The council unanimously voted to approve the Public Safety Director’s recommendation to increase employee compensation based on annual performance evaluations.

4. The council voted unanimously to approve the city’s sports complex rental and reservation policy.

5. A planned motion to approve a city policy on swimming pool regulations and inspections did not come up for a vote. While the language of the policy has largely been finalized the ordinance document was not ready to be voted on, according to Kutz.