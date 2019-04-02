1. The commission met and approved the consent agenda, and approved the March 2019 Clerk’s report presented by County Clerk Don Pyle.

2. Commissioner Jeremy Johnson did not attend the meeting in person but was able to participate via a conference call.

3. County Counselor Jim Emerson presented a notice of intent to vacate a platted alley in Chicopee and the commission voted to approve the publication of a notice of a public hearing about the plan to vacate the alley, scheduled for April 30.

4. The commission voted to create an Employee Benefits Committee, with eight members representing the county’s zoning, sheriff, clerk, health, road and bridge, attorney, emergency medical services, and treasurer’s departments, which will review county employee benefit plans and policies and make recommendations for any necessary changes.

5. The commission heard an announcement of Pittsburg’s State of the City Luncheon, scheduled for 11:30 a.m to 1 p.m. at Memorial Auditorium in Pittsburg on April 4.