PITTSBURG — The last of the four suspects from an alleged aggravated burglary on March 11 has been located.

According to release from the Pittsburg Police Department, Pittsburg Police Department was notified on Monday that officers from the Biloxi, Mississippi, Police Department had located 22-year-old Daelon Lee Hendricks, and took him into custody following a vehicle pursuit.

At this time, the Pittsburg Police Department has received no information indicating that Hendricks, the involved Law Enforcement Officers or any bystanders were injured during the pursuit, the release said.

Hendricks was taken into custody on his outstanding arrest warrant for his alleged involvement in a home invasion robbery on March 11. According to a release from the police department, four suspects, armed with firearms, forced their way into a residence, located at 1405 N. Joplin Street, in Pittsburg. While inside the residence, the four suspects subdued three occupants, physically injuring one of them in the process, the release said.

Following the alleged burglary, investigation by the Pittsburg Police Department quickly led to the identification of the four suspects as 18-year old Kylee Shane Beachner, of Galesburg, 20-year-old Malik Monta Robinson, of Parsons, 22-year-old Daelon Lee Hendricks, of Parsons, and 18 year-old Jeremy Stringfellow, also of Parsons.

On March 12, Pittsburg investigators traveled to Parsons, and with the assistance of the Parsons Police Department, were able to apprehend Malik Robinson without incident. Robinson was transported by investigators to the Crawford County Jail, where he was booked for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, aggravated burglary, and felony theft. Robinson is currently being held in on $150,000 bond.

On March 14, Pittsburg investigators arrested Kylee Shane Beachner at the Pittsburg Police Department, where she voluntarily came in for questioning. She was transported to the Crawford County Jail where she was booked for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated intimidation of a victim and felony theft. Beachner is also currently being held on $150,000 bond.

On March 20, the Pittsburg Police Department was notified that officers from the Parsons, Kansas Police Department had located 18-year-old Jeremy Stringfellow in Parsons, and took him into custody without incident.

According to a release, the initial investigation appears to suggest this was a specifically targeted residence and victims by the suspects, and not a random act. The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information about this incident, or any other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231 1700, or the tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.



