PITTSBURG — Pittsburg State University international students will host several events which the community is invited.



The community can watch Korean cultural performances, both traditional and modern from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts for Korean Culture day. Following the show, attendees are invited to a traditional authentic Korean meal at the College Heights United Methodist Church, 1901 S. Taylor St, Pittsburg.



Tickets are $5, cash only, and must be purchased in advance in the Office of International Programs and Services, 118 Whitesitt Hall at PSU.



The African Student Association will bring the culture of Africa to life from 5 to 7 p.m. with cultural performances on Friday. The evening will begin in the Bicknell Center with performances, with a meal to follow from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Wilkinson Alumni Center, 401 E. Ford.

“The performances and food will be drawn from diverse African cultures from which the students hail,” a release from PSU said.



Tickets are $5, cash only, and must be purchased in advance in the Office of International Programs and Services, 118 Whitesitt Hall, or in the Office of Student Diversity, 104 Horace Mann.



The Indian Student Association will host one of it’s colorful annual events to welcome spring, Holi Festival of Colors. According to a release, people are encouraged to wear a white t-shirt which will end up covered in a rainbow of powder. The event is open to the public and is free. The festival will start at noon in Gorilla Village (in the parking lot east of Carnie Smith Stadium) and in addition to the traditional throwing of colored powders will include music and beverages.





