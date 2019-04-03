PITTSBURG — On Wednesday, volunteers had filled 8,000 plastic Easter eggs with candy and had just a couple thousand more to fill.

Volunteers from the community, including Pittsburg Area Young Professionals and Kiwanis, have spent the last three weeks stuffing candy into plastic Easter eggs for the City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation’s tenth annual Easter Egg Hunt.

Pittsburg Area Young Professionals volunteer Whitnie Anderson speculates she has filled approximately 1,200 easter eggs so far. For another YP volunteer Bekah Harlan, she’s just getting started.

Harlan said there’s some friendly competition going on with the egg counts. “I’m working my way up to it,” she said.

The event is hosted by the recreation center and sponsored by the Pittsburg Family YMCA, Pittsburg Area Young Professionals and McDonalds.

The event is made possible by community sponsors who have donated candy and prizes, along with the many volunteers who filled the eggs, Recreation Superintendent Sara Vacca said.

“It’s truly a great partnership with the community which provides an even like this that is free and put eggs out there for the kids,” Vacca said.

So far, the candy-stuffed eggs fill four 40-gallon plastic tubs, several grocery bags, cardboard boxes. On Wednesday, the volunteers had a little over half a 40-gallon tub of eggs to stuff.

They are filling 8,000 of the eggs with hard candies for the older children and 1,000 eggs with soft candies for the younger children.

The goal is to fill 11,000 eggs.

Of each age group, a certain number of eggs will have a special ticket, which can be returned for a prize.



Want to go?

The Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department will host its tenth-annual Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Lincoln Park and Don Gutteridge Sports Complex. This event is free to children ages 0 – 9 years.

To make the egg hunt fair for each child, separate zones will be designated for children in each age group. Children with special needs will meet at Carnino Ball Field. Kids 0 – 2 years will meet at Stice Ball Field; 3 – 5 years at Russell Ball Field; 6 – 7 years at J.J. Richards Band Dome; and 8 – 9 years will be just west of J.J. Richards Band Dome.

The event is expected to go quickly, with all age groups hunting for eggs at the same time in each location. Parents and caregivers who plan to bring multiple children of different ages should plan ahead and bring extra help.

Easter eggs will be returned back to the Park & Recreation Department for next year’s event.

The Easter Bunny will be present for photographs.

In the event of inclement weather, participants are encouraged to call the Pittsburg Parks & Recreation weather hotline at 620-232-PARK (7275), or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PPRD1 for updates.

— Stephanie Potter is a staff writer at the Morning Sun. She can be emailed at spotter@morningsun.net or follow her on Twitter @PittStephP and Instagram @stephanie_morningsun.



