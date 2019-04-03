PITTSBURG — Are you an artisan, a crafter or maybe have a traditional dish to demonstrate?

The Little Balkans Days Association has opened up vendor applications for the 35th annual Little Balkans Days Arts & Crafts, Antiques and Food Fair which is set for August 31 at Lincoln Park.

“We are hoping to have a park full of vendors, we love the variety,” President of Little Balkans Days Association Angela Meyer said. “We are encouraging all artisans.

“It’s a really unique shopping experience and it’s also part of the history of the event and the history of the area.”

The event started 35 years ago with local crafters who wove baskets and created a variety of detailed artwork, Meyer said.

“It was an interesting experience to be a kid when you went to the park to see things you didn't know people were doing,” she said.



Vendor details

To become a vendor for the Little Balkans Days Arts & Crafts, Antiques and Food Fair, people can contact Edra Meyer by calling 620-231-7561 or by email at littlebalkansdays@gmail.com.

Booths will be assigned as applications and fees are received.

Electricity is $10 extra for non-food vendors and $25 for food vendors and there is a very limited supply. Vendors are responsible for all cords and hookups.

Each vendor will be given a Little Balkans Day button to allow free access to our button events.

The event will be all day on Aug. 31.

Vendor parking will be provided near the festival location and check in will occur at a location to be determined and announced later.

