Pimento cheese is the “Pâté of the South,” and there are hundreds of variations.

From a ladies’ luncheon to snacks on the deck, elegantly served in your grandmother’s silver serving dish, or spread between two pieces of white bread and wrapped in waxed paper to be taken to your favorite fishing hole for your lunch, pimento cheese is a perennial favorite in this region. A few minutes of prep and you have the food of the gods

Please always grate your cheese. The purchased, pre-shredded type cheese has additives that keep it from sticking together in the package, which means it won’t combine well with your ingredients. Shred the cheese first, THEN measure.

Here are several variations for pimento cheese. If you don’t want to eat it with crackers, how about trying it as a topping for hamburgers or baked potatoes?



LOLLY’S FAVORITE PIMENTO CHEESE



• 8 oz. grated sharp cheddar cheese

• 6 oz. softened cream cheese

• 4 oz. jar of diced pimentos drained

• 3/4 cup to 1 cup mayonnaise

• 1/4 teaspoon granulated garlic

• 1/4 teaspoon paprika

• A few grinds of black pepper

• 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients using a wooden spoon. You’ll need some elbow grease to get everything thoroughly mixed together. Keep refrigerated until about 20 minutes before serving to allow it to soften enough to be spreadable on crackers.



SPICY PIMENTO CHEESE



This version is great served with corn or tortilla chips. You can adjust the amount of cayenne and jalapeños to suit your taste.

• 8 oz. block of sharp cheddar cheese

• 8 oz. block chipotle white cheddar cheese

• 1/2 to 3/4 cup mayonnaise

• 4 oz. diced pimentos, drained

• 1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

• 1 small jalapeño, stemmed, seeded and finely minced

Using either a food processor or a box grater, grate both kinds of cheese and place in a large mixing bowl. Slowly stir in the mayonnaise. You can add either more or less to get the consistency you like. Fold in the pimentos, cayenne pepper and minced jalapeño, and make sure it’s well combined.

Refrigerate until ready to serve. It’s best if made a few hours before serving, so the flavors will have time to blend. Serve with corn or tortilla chips.



FANCY PIMENTO CHEESE



• 4 oz. diced pimentos, drained

• 4 oz. cream cheese softened and cut into small cubes

• 2 cups shredded extra sharp cheddar

• 2 cups shredded mild cheddar

• 3/4 cup mayonnaise

• 1 teaspoon Worcestershire Sauce

• 1/4 teaspoon cayenne

• 1/4 teaspoon granulated garlic

• 1/4 teaspoon onion powder

• 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

• 1 1/2 teaspoon minced water chestnuts

Combine all ingredients in a medium-sized bowl. If possible, make a day ahead and refrigerate. The flavors will have time to blend. Serve on crackers, as a sandwich filling or spread on celery sticks.



PIMENTO CHEESE CHEESE BALL



For an entirely different serving idea, how about a pimento cheese cheese ball covered in pecans?

• 8 oz. cream cheese, softened

• 16 oz. sharp cheddar cheese, shredded (don’t use pre-shredded)

• 1/4 to 1/2 cup mayonnaise (depending on how creamy you want)

• 1 large jar diced pimentos, drained

• 1/4 teaspoon onion powder

• 1/4 teaspoon granulated garlic

• 1/8 teaspoon ground cayenne

• 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

• 1/4 teaspoon sweet paprika

• 1 cup finely chopped pecans

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients except pecans. Shape into a ball. Spread chopped pecans onto a piece of foil or plastic wrap large enough to wrap around the cheese ball. Carefully roll the cheese ball in the chopped pecans until completely covered. Wrap the foil or plastic wrap securely around the cheese ball and refrigerate until ready to serve with your favorite crackers.



-- Laura Tolbert, also known as Fleur de Lolly, has been sharing recipes, table decor ideas and advice for fellow foodies and novices on her blog, fleurdelolly.blogspot.com for more than eight years. You can contact her at facebook.com/fleurde.lolly.5, on Instagram, and fleurdelolly@yahoo.com.