PITTSBURG — The Frontenac Raiders baseball team swept St. Mary’s-Colgan at Pittsburg State University on Thursday.

Frontenac defeated the Panthers 11-5 in game one and 10-2 in the nightcap. The game was postponed to 6 p.m. at PSU, with the softball game postponed to a later date.

Game One: Frontenac 11, St. Mary’s-Colgan 5

The Panthers jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first two innings. Colgan’s Parker Wydick drove a 1-1 pitch past first base to bring home Matthew Lomshek, followed by a Caleb Hamilton RBI in the next inning to expand the lead.

Frontenac’s Kyle Kubler sparked a four-run third frame for the Raiders with a double to start the inning.

Ryan Raio, Cooper Cleland and Jake Beckmann would hit consecutive RBI singles to help contribute to the scoreline.

Caleb Hemby pushed the score to 4-2 on a sacrifice fly ball.

Frontenac added one run in the fourth inning and six runs in the fifth.

After RBIs from Kubler and Alex Johnson, Beckmann smashed a three-run RBI homer to center field to push the scoreline out of reach.

Colgan earned one run in the sixth and two runs in the seventh.

Beckmann finished game one with five RBIs, going 2-for-3 at the plate.

Wydick went 2-for-4 with one RBI for the Panthers. Cade Simmons and Luke Orender also hit RBIs in the matchup.

Game Two: Frontenac 10, St. Mary’s-Colgan 2

It was the Raiders who pounced to a 2-0 lead early in game two. Frontenac pushed the lead to 4-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning.

Frontenac expanded the game out-of-reach through a six-run fifth frame.

Cleland hit a two-run triple early in the inning, with Johnson and Cale Franklin hitting RBI singles later in the inning.

Gianni Piccini hit Colgan’s lone RBI in the second game, with a sacrifice bunt in the top of the fifth inning.

Pittsburg Softball split at Fort Scott

FORT SCOTT — The Pittsburg Purple Dragon softball team earned a split against Fort Scott on Thursday.

Pittsburg won game one 10-9, before falling in game two, 15-5.

Zoe Pinamonti led Pittsburg in the opener, going 4-for-5 with two RBIs. Jata Beckley went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Pinamonti slammed a walk-off RBI double in the final frame to seal the win for Pittsburg.

Mallory McThompson and Sydney Linahan notched two hits each for the Purple Dragons.

Zoe Pinamonti led Pittsburg in game two as well, going 1-for-1 with two RBIs. Beckley, Emery Kafka, Cheyanne Hunt and Haley McCabe earned one hit each in game two.